How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Houston Rockets to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

