How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Houston aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 25-17 in Western Conference play and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 109.7 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 108.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free throw line and 41.4 from beyond the arc.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 95-85 in the last meeting on Nov. 1. Carmelo Anthony led the Lakers with 23 points, and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Wayne Ellington: day to day (hamstring), Dwight Howard: day to day (neck).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (foot).