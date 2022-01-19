How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Indiana faces Los Angeles, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Indiana Pacers (15-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing four in a row.

The Lakers are 15-11 on their home court. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers with 8.1 boards.

The Pacers are 3-17 on the road. Indiana is 11-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 124-116 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: out (back), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).