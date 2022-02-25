 Skip to Content
How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Clippers face the Lakers for conference showdown

Los Angeles Clippers (30-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off on Friday.

The Lakers are 15-19 in conference matchups. The Lakers are 8-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 5-6 against division opponents. The Clippers are 8-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 111-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 29 points, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three blocks over the last 10 games.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Clippers. Morris is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

