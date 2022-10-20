 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Lakers host the Clippers to start season

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener.

The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

The Clippers went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action last season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Troy Brown Jr.: out (back), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Clippers: None listed.

