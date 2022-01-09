How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Memphis, looks for 5th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (26-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Memphis trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 12-13 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers with 8.1 boards.

The Grizzlies are 20-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 111.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting on Dec. 30. Ja Morant scored 41 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Anthony is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 13.4 points. LeBron James is shooting 55.3% and averaging 34.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tyus Jones is averaging 7.8 points and four assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 113.5 points, 52.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (abdomen), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Xavier Tillman: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), John Konchar: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Ja Morant: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: day to day (ankle).