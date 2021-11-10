 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat games all year long.

Outside of Los Angeles and Miami, the game is available on ESPN, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Miami after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (7-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after the Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Miami went 24-18 in Eastern Conference play and 19-17 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 108.1 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 38.7 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: out (knee).

