How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Bucks take on the Lakers, look for 4th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (34-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-28, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 17-12 in home games. Los Angeles has a 10-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 15-12 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Lakers 109-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 47 points, and Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 30.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.9 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 20.5 points, six rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Dwight Howard: day to day (back), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).