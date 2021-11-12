How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Edwards leads Minnesota against Los Angeles after 48-point showing

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Anthony Edwards scored 48 points in the Timberwolves’ 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Lakers averaged 24.7 assists per game on 40.7 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves gave up 117.7 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.