How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Minnesota visits Los Angeles following James' 43-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Lakers’ 139-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are 10-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 112.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 11-12 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 108.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting on Dec. 18, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 32.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Avery Bradley: day to day (head), Anthony Davis: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Trevor Ariza: day to day (reconditioning), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols).