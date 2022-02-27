How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In New Orleans and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: New Orleans faces Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight road win

New Orleans Pelicans (24-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Los Angeles trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Lakers are 15-20 in conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.8 rebounds. LeBron James paces the Lakers with 8.0 boards.

The Pelicans are 15-20 in conference matchups. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 23.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ingram is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Avery Bradley: out (knee).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).