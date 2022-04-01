How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces New Orleans, looks to stop 4-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (33-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-45, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row.

The Lakers are 16-30 in conference games. Los Angeles is 11-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans are 22-24 in conference matchups. New Orleans has an 18-30 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 27 the Pelicans won 116-108 led by 26 points from Brandon Ingram, while LeBron James scored 39 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devonte’ Graham averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).