 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Thunder to visit Lakers Thursday

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-3, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -9.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.6 last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 28 the Thunder won 123-115 led by 27 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Anthony Davis scored 30 points for the Lakers.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee), Wayne Ellington: out (hamstring), Dwight Howard: out (neck).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: day to day (left heel), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.