How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Thunder to visit Lakers Thursday

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-3, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -9.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.6 last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 28 the Thunder won 123-115 led by 27 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Anthony Davis scored 30 points for the Lakers.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee), Wayne Ellington: out (hamstring), Dwight Howard: out (neck).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: day to day (left heel), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder).