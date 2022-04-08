How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Horton-Tucker leads Los Angeles against Oklahoma City after 40-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-49, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -8; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Talen Horton-Tucker scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have gone 16-34 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Dwight Howard shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 17-33 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 9-35 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 116-95 on Dec. 11, with LeBron James scoring 33 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Darius Bazley is scoring 10.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Roby is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 1-9, averaging 114.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Russell Westbrook: out (shoulder), Anthony Davis: out (knee), LeBron James: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: day to day (hamstring), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out for season (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).