How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Orlando takes on Los Angeles, aims to halt 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (5-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (14-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing four games in a row.

The Lakers have gone 9-7 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are 3-14 in road games. Orlando is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdomen), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).