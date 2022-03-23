How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: James leads Los Angeles into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (44-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-41, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers. James leads the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Lakers are 20-17 on their home court. Los Angeles allows 114.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The 76ers are 23-11 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 105-87 on Jan. 28. Joel Embiid scored 26 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 30.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Embiid is averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 118.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

76ers: James Harden: out (rest), Jaden Springer: day to day (groin), Joel Embiid: out (back).