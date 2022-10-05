How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Outside Los Angeles, the game is streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.