How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Portland, aims to end home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (13-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Portland.

The Lakers are 9-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Trevor Ariza shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 7-17 in conference games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup on Nov. 7. Damian Lillard scored 25 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 31.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Lillard is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (health and safety protocols), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Ben McLemore: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).