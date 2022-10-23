Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday.

Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

Portland went 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.1 last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Troy Brown Jr.: day to day (back), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).