How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Sacramento in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (7-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action Friday.

The Lakers are 0-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.2.

The Kings are 1-2 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento allows 111.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 17.1 points. Fox is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

