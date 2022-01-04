How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Sacramento plays Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (15-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Kings face Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 1-5 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 4-5 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento has a 5-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 1 the Lakers won 117-92 led by 25 points from Anthony Davis, while Richaun Holmes scored 27 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Robert Woodard II: out (illness), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).