How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Toronto takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Toronto Raptors (37-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-38, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Raptors play Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 20-16 in home games. Los Angeles is 11-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 20-15 on the road. Toronto is 19-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Pascal Siakam is shooting 43.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Malik Monk: day to day (shoulder).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger), Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).