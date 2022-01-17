How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: James and Mitchell clash in Los Angeles-Utah matchup

Utah Jazz (29-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell meet when Los Angeles faces Utah. James is second in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Mitchell is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 12-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by James averaging 4.4.

The Jazz are 19-4 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up only 107.5 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Dwight Howard: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Jared Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (illness).