How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Utah faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

Utah Jazz (36-21, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Lakers are 14-19 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 10-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz are 22-11 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks fourth in the league with 46.2 rebounds per game. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 14.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 18 the Lakers won 101-95 led by 25 points from LeBron James, while Mike Conley scored 20 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (knee).

