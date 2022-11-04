How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Utah visits Los Angeles, looks to end road slide

Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 20.8 from the free throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).