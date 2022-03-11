How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Spectrum SportsNet, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: James and the Lakers face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (29-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Washington Wizards. James is third in the league averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 19-16 in home games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.2.

The Wizards are 12-18 on the road. Washington averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-15 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 29.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 12.3 points. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 46.7% and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).