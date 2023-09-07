 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 NFL season is about to go off! There are a ton of questions swirling around the Los Angeles Rams this season, but the biggest on the minds of Angelinos is whether the team can rebound from a disastrous 5-12 season a year ago. The Rams will appear on CBS, Fox, ESPN, Paramount+, and Prime Video in 2023. There are a lot of new faces, especially on defense, but with the coaching talent the Rams have anything is possible! Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams each week with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams Season

About 2023 Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive superstar Aaron Donald are some of the only familiar faces Rams fans will be able to spot this year. The team has gotten much younger on defense, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp may miss time with an injury to start the year, so it’s incumbent on head coach Sean McVay to dial up something extraordinary if the team wants to make a run at the playoffs.

Flexible scheduling rules mean any NFL game during or after Week 5 could switch channels. Check out the current version of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks Fox
Sept. 17 2 4:05 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Sept. 25 3 8:15 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals (“MNF”) ESPN
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts Fox
Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles Fox
Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
Oct. 22 7 4:05 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Fox
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Dallas Cowboys Fox
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. @ Green Bay Packers Fox
Nov. 12 10 BYE
Nov. 19 11 4:25 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks CBS
Nov. 26 12 4:05 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals Fox
Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns Fox
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens Fox
Dec. 17 15 4:05 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders CBS
Dec. 21 16 8:15 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints (“TNF”) Prime Video
Jan. 31 17 1 p.m. @ New York Giants Fox
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ San Francisco 49ers TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will prevent Rams fans from watching the team on DIRECTV STREAM this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on ESPN+?

No. Although the Rams appear on “Monday Night Football” this year, the game will not air on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, the Los Angeles market can stream all channels necessary to watch the Rams with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will carry the Rams every time the team appears on CBS in your market.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Peacock?

No, as the schedule is currently written the Rams do not play on “Sunday Night Football” at any point in 2023, so no games will appear on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Prime Video?

When the Rams head to “Thursday Night Football” to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, the game will be available on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Sling TV?

Sling TV does carry Fox in the Los Angeles market, so any Rams games on that channel will be available on Sling Blue. Rams games on ESPN will appear on Sling Orange, and customers can switch easily between the two.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Rams or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Los Angeles Rams on YouTube TV?

Yes, the Los Angeles market gets access to all channels needed to stream the Rams on YouTube TV this year.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

