How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 6 Game Live Online on October 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Carolina Panthers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including Los Angeles and Charlotte. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN and NBC.

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can You Stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL+?

If the Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers Live Stream

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Preview: Rams aim to get back on track hosting Wilks-led Panthers

CAROLINA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX

BETTING LINE: Rams by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 1-4; Rams 1-4.

SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 13-9

LAST MEETING: Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Charlotte

LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to Cowboys 22-10.

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (28), SCORING (24T).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (27), PASS (17), SCORING (20T).

RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (18), SCORING (29).

RAMS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (13), SCORING (16).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Panthers minus-2 (23T); Rams minus-5 (29th).

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Brian Burns. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has four sacks in five games and continues to be a dominant force for Carolina even when he’s not getting to the quarterback. Burns will look to fluster Matthew Stafford and the Rams, who have given up the most sacks in the league (21) this season.

RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Cam Akers got 13 of the Rams’ 15 rush attempts against the Cowboys, but he could only turn them into 33 yards. Los Angeles doesn’t need a dominant run game, just one effective enough to help keep the offense on schedule and open up play action.

KEY MATCHUP: Panthers third down offense vs. Rams third down defense. The Panthers have been abysmal on third downs this season, converting just 24.2% of their opportunities into first downs. P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this week in place of the injured Baker Mayfield, who has struggled mightily since joining the Panthers in July. The Rams are 22nd in the league in third down defense so there will be chances for the Panthers to move the chains.

KEY INJURIES: Mayfield is out with a high ankle sprain so Walker will make his third career NFL start this week. … The Panthers gave up 37 points last week to the 49ers, but that was without four of their defensive starters. S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) remains on IR, but the team is hoping to get CB Jaycee Horn (hip), S Xavier Woods (hamstring) and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) — their top playmaker on that side of the ball — back this week. … The Rams are holding several top players out of practice because of minor injuries, although none is expected to miss the game. The group includes WR Cooper Kupp (foot), DT Aaron Donald (foot) and TE Tyler Higbee (ankle). … C Brian Allen (knee) will miss his fifth straight game. Matt Skura could start after being signed to the active roster. … LG David Edwards (concussion) will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.

SERIES NOTES: This will be just the fourth meeting between the Panthers and Rams going back to 2013. … This is Carolina’s second trip to Los Angeles since the Rams moved back in 2016. They won 13-10 at the LA Coliseum in November 2016.

STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday and hired Steve Wilks as their interim head coach. … Wilks appointed Al Holcomb as the defensive coordinator to take over for Phil Snow, who was also fired Monday. … The Panthers have lost 11 of their past 12 games. … Carolina hasn’t won a road game since Nov. 14, 2021, when it beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 behind two touchdown runs by Cam Newton. … Walker is 2-0 as a Panthers starting quarterback. … RB Christian McCaffrey is one of just four players with 100 yards from scrimmage in four games this season. … Carolina’s offensive line has allowed 17 sacks this season. … The Rams have rushed for 100 yards once this season, finishing with 100 yards on 20 carries against Arizona in Week 3. They have not gained more than 65 yards on the ground in any of their other four games. … Kupp ranks third in the NFL with 267 yards after the catch. … Stafford has been sacked on 13.3% of his pass attempts in his past two games (12 sacks on 90 drop-backs). … Donald has six of Los Angeles’ 14 tackles for loss. … The Rams have been outscored 47-3 in the fourth quarter this season. … The defense ranks fourth in red zone defense, allowing four touchdowns in 11 possessions (36.4%).

FANTASY TIP: Here comes the ‘get well’ game for Stafford and everyone else in the Rams’ pass game not named Kupp. The Panthers gave up eight completions of at least 15 yards to the 49ers.