How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Preseason Game Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Houston Texans from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on KTRK and KABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on KABC, while in Houston, the game is streaming on KTRK, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Houston Locals WOAI (NBC/4 - San Antonio)

KVUE (ABC/24 - Austin)

KFDM (CBS/6 - Beaumont TX)

KETK (NBC/56 - Tyler TX)

KCEN (NBC/6 - Waco TX)

KAGS (NBC/23 - Bryan TX)

KZTV (CBS/10 - Corpus Christi TX)

KVEO (CBS/4 - Harlingen TX)

KGNS (ABC/8.2 - Laredo TX)

KXVA (FOX/15 - Abilene TX)

KIDY (FOX/6 - San Angelo TX)

KPEJ (FOX/24 - Odessa TX)

KDBC (CBS/4 - El Paso) Los Angeles Locals KSWB (FOX/5 - San Diego)

KJZZ (14 - Salt Lake City)

KBFX (FOX/58 - Bakersfield)

KMPH (FOX/26 - Fresno)

KKFX (FOX/11 - Santa Barbara)

KPSP (CBS/2 - Palm Springs)

KNSN (21 - Reno)

KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque)

KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)

Can you stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options