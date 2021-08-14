How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, KABC, and KCBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KABC (Rams telecast) and KCBS (Chargers telecast), which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:

Chargers KFMB (CBS/8 - San Diego)

KQCA (My/58 - Sacramento)

KSBW (ABC/8.2 - Salinas)

KSEE (NBC/24 - Fresno)

KUCW (CW/30 - Salt Lake City)

KGMB (CBS/5 - Honolulu) Rams KSWB (FOX/5 - San Diego)

KJZZ (14 - Salt Lake City)

KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield)

KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno)

KKFX (FOX/11 - Santa Barbara)

KDFX (FOX/33 - Palm Springs)

KRXI (FOX/11 - Reno)

KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque)

KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

