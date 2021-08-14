How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021
On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, KABC, and KCBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: NFL Network, KABC, and KCBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KABC (Rams telecast) and KCBS (Chargers telecast), which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:
Chargers
KFMB (CBS/8 - San Diego)
KQCA (My/58 - Sacramento)
KSBW (ABC/8.2 - Salinas)
KSEE (NBC/24 - Fresno)
KUCW (CW/30 - Salt Lake City)
KGMB (CBS/5 - Honolulu)
Rams
KSWB (FOX/5 - San Diego)
KJZZ (14 - Salt Lake City)
KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield)
KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno)
KKFX (FOX/11 - Santa Barbara)
KDFX (FOX/33 - Palm Springs)
KRXI (FOX/11 - Reno)
KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque)
KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)
Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|KABC (ABC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|KCBS (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•