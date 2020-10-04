 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels