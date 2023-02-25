How to Watch Al Sharpton Documentary ‘Loudmouth’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About Al Sharpton Documentary 'Loudmouth'

Over the years, Sharpton has had a front-row seat to the civil rights movement. He has taken action and gotten to work on very important causes throughout his life. Back in the 1980s, he was addressing deeply rooted racial issues in New York. When describing the film, Sharpton said, “‘Loudmouth’ tells the story about how and why I had to be loud to call out the racism in a northern city like New York, where you were competing with the bright lights of Broadway.”

Just over the past couple of years, Sharpton has been in Minneapolis and even delivered a eulogy at George Floyd’s funeral. By making his story known, Sharpton wants to encourage others to use their voices for social justice. In the documentary, viewers will get a look at exclusive footage of Sharpton as he advocated for racial justice and fought for what is right.

“Loudmouth” will also debut on Showtime in the future, but a specific release date has not been announced.

Can you watch Al Sharpton Documentary 'Loudmouth' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch BET on Philo.

You can watch Al Sharpton Documentary ‘Loudmouth’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What is the Al Sharpton Documentary 'Loudmouth' episode schedule?

In addition to BET and BET+, “Loudmouth” will also debut on BET+, VH1, and BET Her this weekend.

What devices can you use to stream Al Sharpton Documentary 'Loudmouth'?

You can watch BET on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

