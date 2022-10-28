How to Watch ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Mobile

“Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues” brings viewers along on a journey through his career. It lands on Apple TV+ this week and is also premiering in select theaters across the United States. The documentary was directed by Sacha Jenkins and first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It debuts on Friday, Oct. 28 and you can watch the new Apple Original film with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’

About ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” follows Armstrong’s life, which began after the Civil War and ran through the Civil Rights movement. It highlights the life of the iconic musician and acknowledges the role he played as a trailblazer in jazz music. In the documentary, viewers will witness his rise to fame and see how he became known and loved worldwide.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues September 8, 2022 An intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States.

Apple TV+’s newest doc promises to reveal more about Armstrong than others have in the past. It offers a more personal side to the trumpeter’s story. His life events are told through home recordings that have never been released, as well as intimate interviews and archival footage.

Can You Stream ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ for Free?

You can stream “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” and other Apple Original content.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ on Apple TV+?

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is available to stream on Apple TV+, which can be found on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $6.99 / month apple.com