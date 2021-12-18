How to Watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs face the #19 LSU Tigers from Brookshire Grocery Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers

The Louisiana Tech vs. LSU game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Preview: La. Tech faces tough test vs No. 19 LSU

Louisiana Tech (8-2) vs. No. 19 LSU (10-0)

Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 LSU presents a tough challenge for Louisiana Tech. Louisiana Tech has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. LSU is looking to extend its current 10-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: LSU’s Tari Eason has averaged 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Darius Days has put up 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while Amorie Archibald has put up 13 points.EFFICIENT EASON: Eason has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: LSU’s Days has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 4 of 20 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 50.7.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy LSU defense has held opponents to 53.2 points per game, the lowest mark in Division I. Louisiana Tech has allowed an average of 72.4 points through 10 games (ranking the Bulldogs 207th).