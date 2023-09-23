How to Watch Boston College vs. Louisville 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The Boston College Eagles came excruciatingly close to upsetting the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles last weekend, but now they have to regroup and go on the road to face the Louisville Cardinals. The two teams will square off in an ACC matchup on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET, which you can watch on ACC Network. You can stream the game with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium | 2550 S Floyd St, Louisville, KY 40208

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium | 2550 S Floyd St, Louisville, KY 40208 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Louisville vs. BC Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Sling TV?

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Sling TV? Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Fubo?

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Fubo? Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on YouTube TV? Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on ESPN+?

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Louisville and Boston College Game

The Louisville vs. Boston College game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream the ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Sling TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Fubo?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Boston College on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Louisville vs. Boston College game on the streaming service.