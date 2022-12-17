How to Watch 2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST, the Louisville Cardinals face the Cincinnati Bearcats from Fenway Park in Boston, MA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription of Sling TV

The 2022 Fenway between Cincinnati and Louisville will be airing on ESPN. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes ESPN in their Sling Orange Plan. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

This will be the first postseason matchup between the two Ohio River rivals, who have played each other for the Keg of Nails trophy since 1929. Both teams have interim coaches, with Louisville’s Deion Branch and Cincinnati’s Kerry Coombs filling in for Scott Satterfield and Luke Fickell, respectively. The matchup will feature standout players such as Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr. and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on fuboTV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on Sling TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Louisville vs. Cincinnati game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Game Preview: Louisville, Cincinnati renew Keg of Nails rivalry at Fenway

Fenway Bowl: Louisville (7-5) vs. Cincinnati (9-3), Dec. 17, 11 a.m. Eastern (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Louisville -1.5.

Series record: Cincinnati leads 30-22-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The rivals have played for the Keg of Nails since 1929. The trophy has traditionally been awarded to the winner because the players were said to be “tough as nails.” It’s the 54th meeting between the teams, which are about 100 miles apart along the Ohio River, but the first in the postseason. They played every year from 1996 to 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville interim coach Deion Branch vs. Cincinnati interim coach Kerry Coombs. With Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville to take the Cincinnati job, both sidelines will have temporary leaders. Branch is a Louisville alum who is returning to New England, where he was a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Patriots, winning the Super Bowl MVP in 2005. Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will take over after the bowl game. Coombs was the Bearcats cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. He is filling in for Satterfield, who replaces Luke Fickell, who left to coach Wisconsin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace Jr. had 120 tackles, 19.5 of them for a loss. He also had 9 sacks to lead a defense that was fifth in the nation with 4.52 yards allowed per play. Pace has earned first team All-American honors from five different NCAA-recognized organizations, including The Associated Press. He is the first unanimous All-American in the Bearcats’ 135-year history. He was also a finalist for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards and was named the All-American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham is one of six quarterbacks in NCAA history with 9,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. Cunningham has rushed for 3,160 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career, while passing for 9,350 yards and 67 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville won the last meeting, 31-24 in 2013. … It will be the 19th different bowl game for Louisville and the 11th time they have played in an MLB stadium. … Cincinnati is trying to reach 10 wins for the fourth time in five years and only the 10th time in program history. … The Bearcats are 10-11 all-time in bowl games, losing to Alabama last year in the CFP semifinals and Georgia in the Peach Bowl the year before. … Bearcats punter Mason Fletcher was the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. He ranked fourth nationally with a 46.7-yard average and set Cincinnati and AAC records with an 84-yard punt and 65.0-yard average against SMU.