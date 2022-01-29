How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Louisville Cardinals face the #6 Duke Blue Devils from KFC Yum! Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Louisville vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Louisville vs. Duke game.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Louisville vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Louisville Game Preview: No. 9 Duke heads to Louisville for conference matchup

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Louisville and No. 9 Duke square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-4 in home games. Louisville is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Duke leads the ACC scoring 82.0 points per game while shooting 49.0%.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Williams is averaging 10 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.