How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

When: Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Louisville vs. Florida State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Louisville vs. Florida State game on the streaming service.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Florida State game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Florida State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Florida State game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Florida State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Louisville vs. Florida State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Louisville vs. Florida State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Preview: Louisville seeks follow-up win vs rested Florida St. in ACC

Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville (1-1, 0-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: Florida State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Florida State leads 16-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Florida State is playing for the first time since escaping LSU 24-23 on Sept. 4 with a blocked extra point with no time left. The Seminoles aim to break a two-game slide against the Cardinals, who return home after holding off UCF 20-14. Louisville seeks its first Atlantic Coast Conference win two weeks after losing at Syracuse in the opener.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham vs. FSU secondary. The mobile Cunningham rebounded from a rough outing at Syracuse with 313 yards from scrimmage at UCF, including a 43-yard touchdown run. He has passed for 8,441 of his 11,215 total yards and 62 of his 101 TDs but faces a Seminoles unit that returned every defensive backfield starter. The Seminoles rank second in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 140 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State QB Jordan Travis looks to build on his 260-yard, two-TD, sack-free outing against LSU. He’s also a running threat, standing first all time among ’Noles QBs with 1,359 yards rushing and ranking 15th with 18 TDs.

Louisville S Kenderick Duncan posted a career-best 13 tackles with 10 solos at UCF and is one of the Cardinals’ best defenders. The Georgia Southern transfer has made 93 stops in 15 starts, including 76 last season.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The Seminoles are allowing an ACC-low 0.50 sacks per game, which is tied for 14th nationally. … Six players have rushed for FSU’s seven TDs, including linebacker DJ Lundy, who lined up at fullback and ran for a 1-yard score against LSU. … Louisville is playing its second consecutive Friday night game. … Cardinals TE Marshon Ford has caught a pass in 26 consecutive games. … Louisville will retire Michael Bush’s No. 19 jersey during the game. He’s eighth all time with 2,508 yards rushing and third with 39 TDs.