How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Louisville Cardinals face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Louisville vs. Georgia Tech game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Preview: Louisville Cardinals take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals play in the ACC Tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals are 8-8 on their home court. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Malik Williams leads the Cardinals with 7.6 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-15 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Usher averaging 5.4.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Louisville won the last meeting 67-64 on Jan. 2. Williams scored 20 to help lead Louisville to the victory, and Michael Devoe scored 23 points for Georgia Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Devoe is averaging 18 points and 3.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Usher is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.