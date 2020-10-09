How to Watch ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 3 Return Live Online Without Cable

They say love conquers all and for these couples, that’s about to be put to the test. Season three of “Love After Lockup” comes back tonight and sees more couples trying to cope with establishing relationship after one partner comes back from prison. The stunning second half begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET. on We TV.

The opening episodes picks up with Maurice and Jessica Gipson. In the first half, viewers were shown the pair’s love story, which included meeting and getting married in a small prison, all while Maurice, an LA native and former gang member, finishing his sentence, according to Screen Rant.

Now, after his release, the pair is planning an official wedding, with friends and family and Maurice is planning on moving to Nevada with his bride. However, things get a bit tense between him and his family as he awaits for his case to be moved to Nevada and he leaves California with Jessica. While Jessica’s family is unhappy with the couple’s move and the possible repercussions that may come of it, all is well as the state of California agrees to move his case to Nevada.

