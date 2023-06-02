How to Watch ‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
This week, Paramount Plus brings viewers a dating show like we’ve never seen before. Most popular dating competition series focus on heterosexual couples, but this time, a pansexual lead is in the spotlight. The new series debuts just in time for Pride Month. The first three episodes of “Love Allways” premiere on Friday, June 2, and more episodes drop every Friday. You can watch Love Allways: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere
“Love Allways” follows Lexi Paloma as she attempts to find love without worrying about gender norms. In the trailer, she opens up about being pansexual and shares what that means for her dating life. This bachelorette is interested in both men and women. While there are more fish in the sea, there are also plenty of opportunities for more drama and jealousy.
To help her out on this journey, Lexi is joined by two professional relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello. These gurus have a friendly competition between themselves too, as they hope the expertise they’ve each shared with the contestants pays off.
However, there’s trouble in paradise as the contestants begin falling for one another. Will Lexi find love, or will her attempts be sabotaged by everyone else’s feelings for each other?
The contestants vying for Lexi’s heart include:
- Sienna Scibird
- Jasmine Cervantes
- Kalysta Mallory
- Camille Cupid
- Rylin Utah
- Jayme Aiden
- Cyprien Boustiha
- Marc Bateman
- Tyler Hearing
- Luis Diaz
- Brian Batesy
- Joshua Cureton
- Cameron James
Can you watch ‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Love Allways: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere Schedule
The series kicks off with three new episodes dropping on Friday, June 2. After that, one new episode will premiere weekly.
- Episode 1: Friday, June 2
- Episode 2: Friday, June 2
- Episode 3: Friday, June 2
- Episode 4: Friday, June 9
- Episode 5: Friday, June 16
- Episode 6: Friday, June 23
- Episode 7: Friday, June 30
- Episode 8: Friday, July 7
- Episode 9: Friday, July 14
- Episode 10: Friday, July 21
Can you watch ‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Love Allways: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Love Allways: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Love Allways’ Series Premiere Trailer
Love Allways: Season 1June 2, 2023
One pansexual bachelorette is given the chance of a lifetime to find her perfect match.
