How to Watch ‘Love & Death’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Marriage isn’t for everyone. The institution has definite importance as a social convention, but for many it can feel isolating, even suffocating. In “Love & Death,” the new limited series coming to HBO Max on Thursday April 27, Candy Montgomery got married thinking that her life would be idyllic, but soon realizes that isn’t the case. When she decides to stray outside her marriage, the consequences snowball so quickly that she loses control over her entire existence. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Love & Death' Series Premiere

Candy Montgomery loves her husband Pat. But their life together hasn’t exactly been what she thought she was signing up for. She cooks and cleans, goes to church, raises the children and… that’s about it. It’s a lifestyle that has turned from banal to outright unfulfilling, and Candy is starting to feel trapped in a life she no longer has any say in.

That changes when she meets Allan Gore, who along with his wife Betty attends the same church as Candy and Pat. Candy and Allan strike up a tryst that soon turns into love, but the good times can’t last forever. When someone finds out about the elicit romance, Candy and Allan decide to do whatever it takes to protect their newfound feelings, including murder.

Can you watch 'Love & Death' Series Premiere for free?

HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Love & Death’ Series Premiere on HBO Max.

What devices can you use to stream 'Love & Death' Series Premiere?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

'Love & Death' Series Premiere Trailer