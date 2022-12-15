How to Watch ‘Love for the Ages’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Peacock and Telemundo are bringing viewers an interesting new dating show wrapped in a unique social experiment. On “Love for the Ages,” couples get a chance at a hall pass with someone quite a bit younger than them. The first four episodes are available to stream on-demand on Peacock beginning on Thursday, Dec. 15. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Love for the Ages' Series Premiere

Things are heating up for three married Latino couples. On “Love for the Ages,” which is hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, husbands and wives are putting their relationships to the test. Throughout the show’s eight episodes, the couples will discover whether this experiment brings back the missing spark or make their relationships crash and burn.

To kick things off, the couples remove their wedding rings and open their minds to this new adventure. In walks a group of singles who are younger than these middle-aged spouses. Over the course of a month, the husbands and wives have an opportunity to connect with the singles and see whether they like the changes compared to their marriages.

If having a hall pass is not all it’s cracked up to be, they may realize that they do truly want to be with the person they vowed to be married to forever. As with all reality series, there are sure to be tears and dramatic moments along the way.

What is the 'Love for the Ages' Series Premiere episode schedule?

Episodes 1-4: Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 15 Episodes 5-8: Thursday, Dec. 22

