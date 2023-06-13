 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” may be moving to a new night and network, but it will still feature inspirational stories of women who have built a musical empire in the city of Atlanta. Season 11 of the series debuts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13 on MTV. This season will feature new and returning cast members, trying to survive and thrive in the competitive Atlanta hip hop scene against the backdrop of mounting life pressures. You can watch MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere

About ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere

The highly-anticipated season remixes and reboots itself into a new era as the original cast members are making comebacks after major setbacks. The Queen of Dancehall Spice fights for her life after a near fatal surgery following her recent Grammy nomination; Erica Mena leaves behind her heartbreak and divorce with Safaree as she ignites her movie star career.

Meanwhile, Bambi officially files for divorce against Scrappy as she pursues her rap career; Rasheeda is revamping Frost Bistro into a hot new brunch venue; Yandy struggles to balance success in her household as her businesses explode, taking over Underground ATL with her successful restaurant Dancin’ Crepe and increasing shelf space with her international cosmetic line. These are just some of the enticing storylines that will be shown on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 11, so make sure you don’t miss a single episode!

Can you watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch MTV on Philo.

You can watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere?

You can watch MTV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere Trailer

