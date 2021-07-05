How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 10 Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

It’s been a year since the ambitious series about artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs last aired, but ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ is finally set to return for its tenth season. Coming up for air after its hiatus brought on due to the pandemic, this season will see three new faces joining the talented cast: Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, and Omeretta The Great. Catch the premiere Monday, July 5 on VH1 or stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season Premiere

When: Monday, July 5 at 8 pm ET

Watch: VH1

Stream: Watch by subscribing to a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Last airing back in March 2020, the series follows some of Atlanta’s brightest hip-hop stars as they strive for a balance between their personal and professional lives. VH1 describes this tenth season as “bringing music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.” The docusoap explores not only the personal journeys of its cast but also the success of the impact they want to make on hip-hop consumer culture in general.

This season shows wedded couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost having difficulty with family and finance, and also gives us a peek at new overnight successes like viral star Yung Baby Tate, who’s taken TikTok by storm with songs “Stupid” and “I Am.” “Love & Hip Hop New York” star Yandy Smith-Harris is making the switch this season with husband Mendeecees Harris, and they’re taking the show to Dubai to renew their vows. Keep up to date on Social Media with #LHHATL and follow the official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Tune in to catch the VH1 premiere on Monday, July 5 at 8 pm ET.

