How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

In honor of Black History Month, VH1 is airing a two-part special, “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy.” In the special, the “Love & Hip Hop” cast is teaming up with the “Black Ink Crew” stars to take a deeper look into their histories. Through a powerful DNA test, the “Love & Hip Hop” stars will learn more about where it all began for them and their ancestors. “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy” premieres Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m. on VH1, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’ Premiere

The second part premieres on Monday, February 14 at 9 p.m.

About ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’

In “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy,” DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige will work with the “Love & Hip Hop” cast to trace back their African ancestry and explore the ways it has impacted Black culture. Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee will all have an opportunity to dig into their ancestry with the help of Dr. Paige’s expertise.

Then, “Black Ink Crew” cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kills will create tattoos based on their unique heritage.

African Ancestry was founded in 2003 and has helped hundreds of thousands of people trace their African lineages and go back to their roots.

How to Stream the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy” premiere live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

