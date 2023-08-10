How to Watch ‘Love in Taipei’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The best-selling young adult novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen is making its way to the small screen! A film adaptation, titled “ Love in Taipei ,” follows a teenage girl named Ever Wong from the United States to Taipei as she embarks on a transformative adventure. While immersed in culture, she discovers the life she truly wants to live. The film debuts exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 10, so it’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend. You can watch Love in Taipei with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘Love in Taipei’

In the novel and film, Ever’s parents gift her a trip to Taipei so she can attend a special cultural program and learn more about her roots. Many other teens make the trip to Taipei as well for this incredible experience and to form connections. Upon learning of this immersive cultural experience, Ever is expecting it to be similar to school with lessons, teachers, and homework. Later, she discovers she couldn’t have been more wrong.

Ever learns that the locals and other students refer to the program as “Loveboat.” Things begin heating up as the teens attend parties, stay out late, and live it up. It doesn’t take long for Ever to hit it off with two different guys, which prompts her to discover the meaning behind the nickname “Loveboat.” She must make a difficult decision between Rick and Xavier despite being interested in both of them. At the same time, she’s navigating a tough balance between fulfilling her parents’ expectations and following her heart to become a dancer.

“Love in Taipei” stars Ashley Liao as Ever, Ross Butler as Rick Woo, Nico Hiraga as Xavier Yeh, Chelsea Zhang as Sophie, and Cindy Cheung as Ever’s Aunt Shu.

