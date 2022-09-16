 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix Love Is Blind

How to Watch ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Are you curious to know what happened to the “Love Is Blind” Season 2 couples after they tied the knot? Netflix is giving fans a chance to catch up with the cast, including the singles, and see where everyone stands today. “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 2 premieres on Netflix this week and is available to stream starting on Friday, Sept. 16 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” features three 45-minute episodes.

About ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” follows up with the Season 2 stars after they began their lives together and moved on to the next chapter. Along the way, there have been plenty of bumps in the road and it looks like love is no longer in the air for the couples. Rather than getting their fairytale endings, the couples’ relationships have come to an end. In the reunion episodes, the contestants will open up about what went wrong and update viewers on what their lives look like now.

The following contestants were featured in “Love Is Blind” Season 2 and are expected to make an appearance in “After the Altar” as well.

  • Kyle Abrams
  • Shaina Hurley
  • Iyanna McNeely
  • Jarrette Jones
  • Danielle Ruhl
  • Nick Thompson
  • Natalie Lee
  • Shayne Jansen
  • Deepti Vempati
  • Mallory Zapata
  • Salvador Perez

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee appears to be missing from the reunion after making controversial comments on the show. “Love Is Blind” Season 3 premieres on Netflix this fall with an all-new batch of singles ready to find love.

Can You Stream ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you haven’t already. New and existing subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, Sept. 16.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

Watch the 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.