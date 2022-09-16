How to Watch ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Are you curious to know what happened to the “Love Is Blind” Season 2 couples after they tied the knot? Netflix is giving fans a chance to catch up with the cast, including the singles, and see where everyone stands today. “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 2 premieres on Netflix this week and is available to stream starting on Friday, Sept. 16 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

When: Friday, Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 16 How: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” features three 45-minute episodes.

About ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” follows up with the Season 2 stars after they began their lives together and moved on to the next chapter. Along the way, there have been plenty of bumps in the road and it looks like love is no longer in the air for the couples. Rather than getting their fairytale endings, the couples’ relationships have come to an end. In the reunion episodes, the contestants will open up about what went wrong and update viewers on what their lives look like now.

The following contestants were featured in “Love Is Blind” Season 2 and are expected to make an appearance in “After the Altar” as well.

Kyle Abrams

Shaina Hurley

Iyanna McNeely

Jarrette Jones

Danielle Ruhl

Nick Thompson

Natalie Lee

Shayne Jansen

Deepti Vempati

Mallory Zapata

Salvador Perez

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee appears to be missing from the reunion after making controversial comments on the show. “Love Is Blind” Season 3 premieres on Netflix this fall with an all-new batch of singles ready to find love.

Can You Stream ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you haven’t already. New and existing subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, Sept. 16.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $9.99+ / month netflix.com