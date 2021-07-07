How to Watch ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free Without Cable

Love Island is finally back and it’s time to give 12 new singles a chance to find love. The reality TV show returns to CBS on Wednesday, July 7. After the season premiere, new episodes will air on Thursday, July 9, Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starting Tuesday, July 13, the show will air Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m., and Sundays at 9 p.m. You can catch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 'Love Island' Season 3 Premiere

When: Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

On Wednesday, you can tune in to meet season 3’s singles, including:

Olivia Kaiser

Kyra Lizama

Trina Njoroge

Cashay Proudfoot

Shannon St. Clair

Korey Gandy

Josh Goldstein

Jeremy Hershberg

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

Christian Longnecker

Will Moncada

Javonny Vega

Love Island is officially taking place on an island again. Season 3 was filmed in Hawaii after season 2 was moved from Fiji to Las Vegas due to the pandemic. Host Arielle Vanderberg told Us Magazine how excited she is about the new location. She said, “First of all, Vegas was so cool and had such an awesome energy for the show, but it’s really nice to be in Hawaii on an actual island so we can really call it Love Island. It’s awesome being here and it definitely feels very ‘the show,’ like this is the setting for the show and the Villa is so beautiful. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. It’s insane.”

With Paramount+, you can access 15 hours of exclusive, unfiltered content from the show.

