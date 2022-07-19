How to Watch ‘Love Island’ Season 4 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The U.S. spin-off of the popular U.K. dating show, “Love Island” is back for its fourth season. Peacock has teased that this season is “sexier and cheekier” than ever before! A new group of singles is traveling to the island to enjoy a summer of love and hopefully end up in a relationship. “Love Island” Season 4 kicks off on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock. You can watch the reality dating series with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Love Island’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Tuesday, July 19

Tuesday, July 19 TV: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Love Island’

Host Sarah Hyland joins the cast at a villa on the coast of California and leads the singles on a journey to find love. Along the way, the cast will face temptations and drama as they attempt to make real romantic connections with other islanders.

According to Peacock, the 10 singles will compete in a series of “naughtier games and sexier challenges.” Viewers at home can cast their votes for who should stay and who should go. Some islanders will get another shot to find love, while others will end up heartbroken.

The bombshells heading to “Love Island” Season 4 include:

Andy Voyen

Felipe Gomes

Jesse Bray

Isaiah Campbell

Timmy Pandolfi Deborah Chubb

Zeta Morrison

Courtney Boerner

Sydney Paight

Sereniti Springs

Can You Watch ‘Love Island’ for Free on Peacock?

If you would like to watch “Love Island,” you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium. To access Peacock’s entire content library, you can sign-up for a subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Love Island?’

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Live TV Streaming Option